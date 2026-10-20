תיעוד: פעילות כוחות אוגדה 91 בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past several weeks, IDF troops under the command of the 91st Division operated in the areas of Al-Khiam, Tayr Harfa, Meiss El Jabal, and Majdal Zoun, located within the security zone in southern Lebanon.

During their operations, the troops destroyed more than 540 terrorist infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities.

תיעוד: השמדת תשתיות טרור במרחב הביטחוני בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Additionally, the forces located more than 150 weapons.

The weapons included grenades, rockets, RPG missiles, short- and long-range anti-tank missiles, artillery pieces, launchers, Kalashnikov rifles, explosive devices, rifles, pistols, small arms, and magazines.