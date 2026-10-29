With the final results of the elections for the 26th Knesset, Israel's political system has hit a dead end. Neither major political bloc has the majority needed to form a government, and attempts to bring together parties from the opposing bloc encounter political difficulties and significant gaps between the potential partners.

The anti-Netanyahu ("Change") bloc, led by Gadi Eisenkot, whose Yashar party won 21 Knesset seats, and made up of the Together, Democrats, and Yisrael Beytenu parties, has a total of 48 Knesset members. Adding the Islamist United Arab List (Ra'am), which won eight seats, increases the bloc's potential supporters to 56.

This would still not be enough to form a government that relies on a 61-MK majority, but it is larger than Netanyahu's 53-seat bloc. This means that the anti-Netanyahu bloc would have a numerical advantage in Knesset votes, as long as all its members agree to cooperate with Ra'am.

This is where the main obstacle arises. Avigdor Liberman and other members of the bloc have taken positions and made commitments in the past that would make collaboration with any Arab party difficult. Even if Ra'am agrees to support the government from the outside, it is unclear whether all the members of said government would accept it.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also having trouble finding a way to form a government. The bloc of right-wing and haredi parties currently has 53 seats. Netanyahu needs another 8 MKs to reach a majority.

One of the options is to enlist Naftali Bennett, whose faction within his and Yair Lapid's joint Together list has seven Knesset seats. However, even in such a case, Netanyahu still has only 60 seats, one short. A similar situation would arise if Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, which also has seven seats, were to join the government.

Another option would be to enlist two opposition factions. For instance, adding the entire Together party, which has 12 seats, would give Netanyahu a 65-seat majority. However, this move would require complex political deals, and the new partners would probably demand changes to the government's makeup and protocols.

In such a situation, Netanyahu may be forced to part with some of his natural allies, the haredi parties and other parties in the bloc. This would be a significant political price, and it is uncertain the Prime Minister would be willing to pay it.

Another possibility is a unity government with Gadi Eisenkot. Numerically, an alliance between Likud and Eisenkot's party could provide a broad foundation for forming a government, but significant obstacles remain. Differences between the two sides, the question of who would serve as prime minister, and the composition of the coalition could complicate efforts to reach an agreement.

This creates a situation in which Eisenkot has a certain numerical advantage if he manages to secure Ra'am's support, but still lacks a stable majority of 61 Knesset members. Netanyahu, for his part, commands a cohesive bloc of 53 seats but cannot reach the required majority simply by adding one of the parties holding seven seats.

In effect, the election results leave both sides facing a choice between significant political compromises and continued deadlock. If no formula can be found to establish a government, Israel could find itself heading to another election.

Ultimately, as long as the parties maintain their positions and refuse to consider changes to the existing political blocs, the practical options become increasingly limited: forming a broad unity government involving Netanyahu and Eisenkot, or returning to the polls for another election.