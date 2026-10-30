Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman made clear on Friday that his party would not join a coalition that includes Arab parties.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Liberman criticized statements made by MKs Ofer Cassif and Yasser Hujirat, as well as remarks delivered at Joint List headquarters on election night.

Liberman drew a clear red line regarding the composition of the next government, declaring: "We will not sit with supporters of terrorism."

He cited several statements by representatives of the Arab parties to explain his position, particularly Cassif's support for the proceedings initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague following the October 7 attack.

"After October 7, Ofer Cassif supported the proceedings initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which alleged that Israel was committing genocide," Liberman wrote. He also recalled Cassif's claim that "the Israeli military carries out acts of terrorism."

Liberman then turned to Ra'am MK Yasser Hujirat, who, according to Liberman, claimed several weeks before the elections that Hamas was not a terrorist organization but a charitable organization.

He also cited remarks made by Osama Saadi on election night, when Saadi dedicated the Joint List's electoral achievement "to our people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and occupied Jerusalem."

Liberman concluded with an unequivocal statement reaffirming his party's position: "Anyone who wants to rely on supporters of terrorism is welcome to do so. Yisrael Beytenu will not be part of it."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)