Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas expressed hope Thursday that the formation of a new Israeli government following this week's elections would create an opportunity to restart long-stalled peace negotiations.

Speaking during a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia, Abbas said the PA remained interested in reaching an agreement with Israel.

“For many years now, we have been extending a hand to the Israeli side in order to achieve peace with them, so that Israel and Palestine may live in security, stability and peace," Abbas said, according to AFP.

“We hope that, immediately after a new Israeli government is formed, we will be able to engage in dialogue together," he added.

Direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority have been suspended for more than a decade.

The last round of US-mediated peace talks collapsed in 2014 after the PA unilaterally submitted applications to join international organizations, violating the conditions under which the negotiations were being conducted.

In subsequent years, the PA pursued alternative diplomatic initiatives aimed at advancing the peace process outside the framework of direct bilateral negotiations.

In September 2020, Palestinian Authority officials announced preliminary efforts to convene an international peace conference intended to bypass direct talks with Israel.

The PA has also sought diplomatic involvement from China and Russia.