The IDF and ISA eliminated four Hamas terrorists in two strikes in southern Gaza on Wednesday.

In a strike in the Khan Yunis area, the forces eliminated Muhammad Alian Biyuk, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’ military wing.

In a separate strike the same day in the Rafah area, the IDF and ISA eliminated several terrorists from Hamas’ military wing, including Al-Hamam Jaber Al-Sayed Abu Labda, a Hamas commander; Mahmoud Abu Naama, a Hamas terrorist; and Muhammad Hamad Shreiki Sultan, a Hamas terrorist.

"Throughout the war, and particularly recently, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, in systematic violation of the ceasefire," the IDF said. "The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes to remove the threat they posed."

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."