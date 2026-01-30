The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Friday evening the arrest of a key Hamas commander who was among eight terrorists who exited a tunnel in Rafah, and of whom three were eliminated on Friday morning.

In a statement, the IDF and Shin Bet said that “following the identification overnight of eight terrorists who exited the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah, and following the elimination of three of them, the IDF conducted searches in the area."

“During the searches, one of the terrorists who attempted to flee and hide was apprehended. The apprehended terrorist is a key commander in Hamas’ Eastern Rafah Battalion," it added.

The statement noted that IDF troops, together with the ISA, continue searches and additional activities in the area in order to locate and eliminate the additional terrorists who fled the tunnel.

“The IDF and the ISA view any violation of the agreement with utmost seriousness and will continue to act against any attempt by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and civilians of the State of Israel," the IDF and Shin Bet concluded.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)