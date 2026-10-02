תיעוד | עבודות שיקום בעזה - על הריסות עצמונה פורום "עוטף ישראל"

Footage released by the Otef Israel Forum shows Egyptian contractors conducting surveying work in Gaza ahead of the start of reconstruction in the Strip at a site known as "Green Rafah," which is being built on the ruins of the former Jewish community of Atzmona.

The forum noted that the footage shows roads and infrastructure that were once used by residents of the community, which was destroyed in 2005.

The beginning of reconstruction indicates that the Board of Peace is operating on the ground to rebuild Gaza, despite Hamas' repeated ceasefire violations and the fact that it has not yet disarmed.

It is also not clear how - or if - the Board or its representatives are working to restrain the murderous terrorist organization.

The forum warned: "Bringing international forces into the Gaza Strip brings Hamas back to the border fence and restricts Israel's ability to act and achieve the war's objective of toppling Hamas' rule and eliminating the threat to residents of the Gaza border communities."

"As long as Hamas controls Gaza and refuses to disarm, every step toward reconstruction endangers residents of the Gaza border communities, and the responsibility lies with the Israeli government, which is approving the move."