זירת התאונה בין צומת הדואר לנעלה מד"א

The Lev Tel Aviv - Shir L'Neria Hesder Yeshiva on Friday morning asked the public to pray for the wife of a yeshiva student currently serving as an IDF officer, who was seriously injured Thursday evening in a traffic accident.

The young woman underwent brain surgery and is currently sedated and on a ventilator.

"She is between heaven and earth," the yeshiva said. "We need prayers."

The accident occurred Thursday evening near the community of Na'aleh, on Highway 463 between Doar Junction and Na'aleh. According to police, it was a single-vehicle accident in which a private car struck a guardrail.

The driver sustained minor injuries, while the young woman sitting beside him was seriously injured and suffered a head injury.

On Friday morning, the yeshiva issued a special statement, writing, "Please spread the word and storm the gates of Heaven!"

The statement continued: "An urgent request from the yeshiva: We have learned that the wife of one of our yeshiva's students, who is currently serving as an IDF officer, was injured in a traffic accident. She is sedated and on a ventilator following brain surgery and is in need of prayers."

"We ask the holy community to offer abundant prayers and dedicate the merit of their joyful Shabbat preparations, candle lighting, attending [Torah] classes, and other [Torah commandments] to the recovery of Michelle Miriam, the daughter of Rena Sarah," the statement read.

Officers from the Modi'in Illit Police Station and traffic accident investigators from the Judea and Samaria District launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

MDA paramedic Benny Joseph, senior motorcycle unit EMT Nati Rotter, and emergency medical technician Elchanan Rosenstein described the scene, saying, "It was an extremely difficult scene. We were led to the injured woman, who was lying unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury. We provided initial medical treatment at the scene together with an IDF medical team and evacuated her by helicopter to the hospital in serious but stable condition, sedated and on a ventilator."

The public is asked to pray for the complete recovery of Michelle Miriam, the daughter of Rena Sarah, along with all the ill of Israel.