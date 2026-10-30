The Czech Embassy in Israel announced that diplomat Klára Schneiderová, head of the Czech Embassy's office in Jerusalem, was killed Thursday in a serious traffic accident on Agrippas Street in central Jerusalem after being struck by a minibus.

"With deep sadness, we mourn the tragic loss of our colleague and friend, Klára Schneiderová, Head of the Czech Embassy’s Branch Office in Jerusalem, who died in a car accident," the Embassy wrote. "Klára was a bright, warm and outstanding diplomat."

"Our heartfelt condolences go to her family and loved ones."

Schneiderova sustained critical injuries in the accident and was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center while undergoing resuscitation efforts. She was later pronounced dead.

According to the initial police report, the minibus driver lost control of the vehicle, mounted the sidewalk, and struck Schneiderova, who was walking along the street, before crashing into a nearby store.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency teams dispatched to the scene found Schneiderova unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, and suffering from multi-system injuries. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts and rushed her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.