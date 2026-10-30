A bus driver was killed Friday morning in a serious traffic accident on Highway 25, near Gadi Junction and the entrance to Moshav Shibolim in southern Israel.

The bus, which was carrying a group of girls on their way to a trip, was involved in a collision with a tractor. According to initial reports from the scene, approximately 30 people were injured, including several who sustained moderate and serious injuries.

Numerous emergency medical and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and began providing treatment to victims with varying degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the Netivot Fire Station were called to the scene following reports that several people were trapped inside the bus.

The Southern District Fire and Rescue Service stated that, according to initial reports, the bus was transporting a group of girls who were on their way to a trip. The service added that firefighters were working to rescue several people trapped inside the bus.