תיעוד התאונה בבני ברק מצלמת אבטחה

Security camera footage released Monday shows the moments of a traffic accident in which an electric bicycle rider, approximately 30 years old, sustained moderate injuries at the intersection of Rabbi Akiva and Maharshal Streets in Bnei Brak.

The video shows the cyclist approaching the intersection as a car makes a turn and enters his path. The cyclist crashes into the front of the vehicle and is thrown onto the road by the force of the impact.

Following the collision, the cyclist is seen lying on the road while the car comes to a stop nearby. Passersby who witnessed the accident quickly approached the scene to offer assistance.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that EMTs and paramedics dispatched to the scene provided the cyclist with initial medical treatment before evacuating him to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The cyclist's condition was described as moderate, with injuries to his head and face.