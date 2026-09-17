Five people were killed in traffic accidents across Israel on Thursday, from the morning through the afternoon.

The latest victim was a motorcyclist, approximately 35 years old, who was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Route 780 near Kiryat Ata. Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics performed resuscitation efforts but were ultimately forced to pronounce him dead.

MDA paramedic Alex Buchman and EMTs Avi Feibelson and David Avraham recounted: “We saw the motorcyclist lying at the side of the road, unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, suffering from extremely severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately his injuries were critical and there was nothing we could do but pronounce him dead."

Earlier, a taxi driver in his 70s was killed in a collision between a bus and a car on the Ayalon Highway near the KKL Interchange. Four other people were injured in the crash, one moderately and three lightly.

MDA teams found the taxi driver in critical condition and evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv while performing resuscitation efforts. Attempts to save his life continued at the hospital, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Emergency personnel said: “This was a very serious traffic accident involving a bus and a car. The car had sustained severe damage, and the driver was trapped inside, unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, with injuries to his body."

“While complex rescue efforts were underway, we provided him with medical treatment and performed advanced resuscitation. After he was extricated, we evacuated him in an MDA intensive care ambulance to the hospital in critical condition," they added.

“There were also four additional people injured in the accident. A 69-year-old man was moderately injured and suffered a head injury, while three others were lightly injured. We provided them with medical treatment and evacuated them in MDA ambulances to the hospital."

During the morning, two people were killed in a serious collision between two vehicles on Route 310 near Gvaot Bar. MDA teams arriving at the scene were forced to pronounce two men in their 30s dead.

MDA EMT Razak Al-Turi said: “This was a horrific traffic accident. The vehicles had sustained severe damage to their front ends, and one of them was on the median barrier. Two men in their 30s were lying unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, suffering from multisystem trauma. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately we were forced to pronounce them dead at the scene."

Earlier, a cyclist was killed in Tel Aviv after being struck by a stolen vehicle driven by an illegal resident from Nablus.