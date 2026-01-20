Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday held a joint press conference in Prague with Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, focusing on bilateral relations and regional challenges, with particular emphasis on Iran.

Addressing the situation in Iran, Sa'ar said that behind an internet shutdown, "the repression of the Iranian people continues," accusing the regime of severe violence against its own citizens.

"The Ayatollah regime in Iran is brutally butchering its own people as they struggle for their freedom," Sa'ar said. "The Revolutionary Guards have spread terror and instability in the Middle East and beyond for decades. Now, they are leading the massacre of the Iranian citizens."

Sa'ar welcomed Czech support for designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization within the European Union, and issued a direct appeal to EU leaders.

"I call on the European Union: Rise to the moment. Answer the call of the Iranian people. Designate the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization," he said.

Warning of broader implications, Sa'ar stated that "the Iranian regime poses a huge threat to regional and global stability," describing it as "the world’s most dangerous and extreme regime" seeking nuclear weapons. He added that such a development would pose "a grave threat not only to Israel and the Middle East, but also to Europe."

Earlier in his remarks, Sa'ar thanked his Czech hosts for their hospitality and highlighted the longstanding friendship between Israel and the Czech Republic. He noted the deep historical ties between the Jewish people and Prague, recalling both the flourishing of Jewish life and the devastation of the Holocaust, in which around 80,000 Czech Jews were murdered.

Sa'ar also referenced Czechoslovakia’s 1947 vote at the UN in favor of Israel’s establishment and the military assistance provided in 1948, which he said was critical to Israel’s survival.

He praised the close relationship between the two countries in recent years, particularly following October 7th, and pointed to strong people-to-people ties, including a significant increase in Israeli tourism to the Czech Republic.

Turning to regional security, Sa'ar reiterated Israel’s position on Gaza, stating, "We support the Trump Plan in Gaza. In order for it to be implemented, Hamas must be disarmed and Gaza must be demilitarized." He said dismantling terror organizations, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, was essential for regional stability.

Sa'ar concluded by thanking the Czech leadership for the discussions and extending invitations, on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for Czech leaders to visit Jerusalem, expressing confidence that cooperation between the two countries would continue to deepen.