The weather during the week of the Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday is expected to be autumnal, comfortable and pleasant for outdoor trips.

On Monday, temperatures will be lower than usual for the season, with only light to moderate heat stress expected across the country during the afternoon. In the Galilee, there may be light, local rainfall.

From Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will gradually decline, accompanied by cloud cover and the possibility of drizzle or localized rain in northern and central Israel, especially along the coastline.

Any rainfall is expected to be light and brief, and is unlikely to disrupt holiday plans.

Temperatures will continue to fall over the coming days, with comfortable autumn weather prevailing. Another rain system may reach Israel on Friday or Saturday.