After the Sukkt (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday began with overcast skies and moderate temperatures, forecaster Lior Sudri is predicting that the rest of the week will follow suit.

According to Sudri, Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy, with temperatures below seasonal average, especially in the mountains. Local rain will fall intermittently in the north and center, while drizzle is possible in the northern Negev.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with temperatures remaining below seasonal average, particularly in the mountains and inland areas.

Local rain is again expected to fall intermittently in northern and central Israel throughout the day, and there may be drizzleso f rain in the northern Negev. There is also a slight risk of flash floods in the Jordan Valley and the northern Judean Desert.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures, mainly in central and southern Israel. Local rain will continue to fall intermittently in the north, and rain may also fall in the central mountains during the afternoon.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to clear, and temperatures will be average for the season.

Sunday's weather will be similar, with no significant change is expected.