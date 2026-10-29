Moti Leitner, chairman of the Haredi Public Party, addressed his party's failure in Israel's 26th Knesset elections in detail for the first time, taking personal responsibility for the result and stressing that he intends to continue his political activities ahead of future elections.

In an open letter to party activists, published Thursday, Leitner acknowledged that despite the public support his party had received, he had failed to persuade tens of thousands of haredim who identified with its platform to vote for it on Election Day.

"I want to apologize. And to say thank-you. To apologize because we failed. I failed. We failed the test of results," Leitner wrote.

"Alongside the vote of confidence from 10,000 voters, I failed to win the trust of tens of thousands of haredim who identify with our path and our message, but did not see us as their political home on Election Day and gave their votes to non-haredi parties.

"I take responsibility for that, and we will do everything to be worthy of your trust next time."

"And yes, we also made mistakes. More than once," he wrote. "There are things we could have done differently. There are messages we should have softened, sweetened, and refined, while others argue that we should have been harsher. There were alliances that could have eased the concerns of many supporters about wasting their votes."

"We will conduct a genuine internal examination, thoroughly understand all the mistakes, as well as the major achievements we made along the way, and we will learn the lessons," he promised.

While acknowledging the election defeat, Leitner described his decision to run for the Knesset as an attempt to bring attention to problems he believes have been neglected for decades within haredi society.

"I chose to take on a painful mission: to lift and shake out the rug under which we have swept some of the ills of our beloved community for decades," he wrote.

"We brought painful discrimination to light. [And] the lack of a solution to the conscription issue, which led to the arrests of yeshiva students and the desecration of G-d's Name that was caused," he wrote. "We spoke openly about the disgraceful poverty that has become an ideology among us, sending hundreds of thousands of our people running between interest-free loan funds at the end of every month."

He added that his party also sought to protest "the humiliation of Torah scholars who dare to express a slightly different position," as well as what he described as the limited toolkit that graduates of haredi educational institutions receive before entering the workforce.

Leitner acknowledged that raising these issues had generated opposition, but argued that the party had always understood that achieving change would be a lengthy and difficult process.

He also thanked the voters who supported his party, along with its activists, campaign staff, fellow candidates, and his family, writing, "To the 10,000 loyal voters who placed their trust in us despite everything: despite the pressure, despite the fears, despite everyone who said it was a waste of a ballot - you are the heart of this movement."

Despite his sharp criticism of the haredi political establishment throughout the campaign, Leitner wrote, "I congratulate those elected to the 26th Knesset, and foremost among them the haredi representatives, and wish them success and Divine assistance in their mission."

He added, "Despite attempts by some to portray it otherwise, our struggle was never against anyone. It was for something. For our community, and for the entire people of Israel."

Leitner concluded with a prayer for the well-being of yeshiva students, that they be able to continue studying Torah without interference, and for the safety of IDF soldiers and members of Israel's security forces.

"What we learned in the study hall, we know this morning as well: We are obligated to make the effort, and the outcome is in the hands of Heaven," he wrote, citing the teachings of the Sages, "It is not your duty to complete the work, but neither are you free to desist from it."

"This journey did not end on Election Day. It has only just begun. I will yet rebuild you, and you [shall be] rebuilt. We will return."