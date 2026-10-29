The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is examining whether at least two other countries, in addition to Qatar, attempted to actively interfere in the Knesset elections through improper influence, Channel 12 News reported.

The investigation is focusing, among other things, on money transfers, the identities of those who financed them, and the question of who ultimately received the funds. Investigators are examining the possibility that money was transferred to organized crime families, as well as suspicions involving Arab political figures.

According to the report, the Shin Bet possesses evidence that is being examined as part of the investigation, and complex and sensitive investigative operations have already been carried out in an effort to trace the money transfers. Information gathered so far has raised suspicions that the funds originated from more than one source.

It was also reported that Shin Bet Director David Zini briefed Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg several weeks ago about preliminary intelligence concerning attempts at foreign interference in the elections.

At that stage, according to the report, the information amounted to a general intelligence lead. In recent days, additional material has accumulated, leading the Shin Bet to conclude that it is necessary to move to an overt investigation and substantiate the suspicions with evidence that could be used in legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Central Elections Committee is seeking to distinguish between the ongoing security investigation and allegations that the election results were compromised.

"Claims of systematic manipulation or a stolen election are a political exploitation of the suspicions under investigation," the committee stated.

The Shin Bet also emphasized that the investigation is limited and narrowly focused.

"The information in question originated from intelligence gathering conducted by the Shin Bet in accordance with its statutory mandate to identify foreign influence, and does not come from any political party or political figure on either side of the political spectrum," the agency stated.

Once the investigation is completed, its findings will be submitted in full to the chairman of the Central Elections Committee and the relevant authorized officials within the committee, so that decisions can be made in accordance with the findings.