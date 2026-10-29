The Shin Bet on Thursday published a clarification following reports regarding allegations of election manipulation in the Arab sector.

The agency stressed that the information that the investigation is based on was collected independently as part of the agency's operations to detect foreign influence, and that it does not stem from any political party or entity.

The Shin Bet noted that until the elections ended, Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg was the only individual outside the agency exposed to the information. It further clarified that the investigation is still ongoing, and that at this stage, no statements regarding the nature or content of the suspicions should be attributed to the Shin Bet.

"The Shin Bet has not yet completed its investigation, and any statement concerning the substance or nature of the suspicions does not reflect the Shin Bet's position and should have been avoided," the statement read.

According to the Shin Bet, once the investigation is completed, its findings will be submitted to the Elections Committee chairman, who is the authority empowered to make decisions on the matter. The agency pledged that all information would be presented to the committee's decision-makers transparently and without interpretation.

"It should be emphasized that, just as the Shin Bet operates in all areas by dealing specifically with those directly involved, an investigation of this kind is also focused and limited in scope. It should not cast suspicion on or accuse an entire sector that exercised its democratic and legal right to vote. Only those who acted unlawfully will be dealt with," the statement said.

Shin Bet Director Zini personally briefed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, and opposition leader Yair Lapid over the past 24 hours. The briefings were provided with the approval and at the request of the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee.