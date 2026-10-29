Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar on Thursday warned that Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot's advisers are pushing him towards a government with the Arab parties.

"Eisenkot's advisors are leading him to form a government with the Arab parties. It turns out that, as far as he's concerned, there's no significance whatsoever to election promises. The public won't forgive him for this."

He added, "Yair Golan and his party are not legitimate for political partnership just like the Arab parties; they are willing to do everything, including whitewashing election interference by a foreign entity, as long as they are in power. This is a betrayal of the state."

"The attempt by Arab countries to sway the outcome of the elections in Israel through the Arab parties was intended to prevent Netanyahu from completing the work in the Middle East. This is insane.

"Solberg's call to investigate foreign funding for the benefit of the Arab parties underlines this claim."

He added, "The Joint List and Ra'am are ready to do everything (with the support of a few extreme and strange Jews in the media) to bring down the right and Netanyahu."

"It is very clear that their greatest fear is that the State of Israel will defeat their brothers in the Middle East and establish our position in our holy land given to us by our forefathers. This is the truth. It's that simple."