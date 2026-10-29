Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party responded Thursday to suspicions of foreign interference in Israel's 26th Knesset elections, alleging an attempt by foreign actors to take control of the government.

In a statement, the party dubbed the affair "Ra'am Gate," describing it as an unprecedented incident requiring an immediate investigation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Israel Police.

"The Ra'am Gate affair is an earthquake. They stole the elections in Israel!" Likud declared.

Responding to a letter sent by Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg instructing Shin Bet Director David Zini to investigate suspicions of foreign intervention in the elections, the party stated: "Justice Sohlberg's statements about the involvement of foreign entities that interfered and bribed voters on behalf of the Arab parties represent an unprecedented upheaval."

"This is an attack on democracy aimed at enabling a foreign takeover of the Knesset, the Islamization of Israel, and the overthrow of right-wing rule in order to bring about an IDF withdrawal and defeat on all fronts, foremost among them Iran," the statement said.

"Now that it has become clear that foreign entities attempted to take control of the Knesset, it is obvious that no Zionist party must cooperate with Ra'am and the Joint List, replace the Knesset Speaker using votes bought with cash, or establish a government dangerous to Israel," the statement read.

The party concluded, "We demand immediate action using every means available to the Shin Bet and the police to investigate these crimes."