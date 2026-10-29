Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday addressed an event at the President’s Residence an event honoring the Jewish Federations of North America’s Israel Small Business Loan Fund.

"We gather this morning just a day and a half after Israelis went to the polls across the country in a truly impressive election day, with the highest voter turnout in decades," he began. "This is a badge of honor for our society, and an especially meaningful sign of a deep commitment to democracy."

Herzog also noted the investigation into suspicions of illegal foreign interference in Israel's election, adding, "This morning I spoke with the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Justice Noam Sohlberg, and with the Head of the Shin Bet, David Zini, and I am closely following developments in the investigation into the allegations published this morning."

"This is a sensitive moment, so let me be clear: The integrity of our elections is a supreme democratic value. The evidence and the allegations must be fully investigated, and those responsible must be arrested and held accountable according to the full extent of the law.

"But even at a moment like this, we must not tarnish an entire community that sought to exercise its right to vote and take an active part in democracy.

"Upon receiving the official results, I will meet with representatives of all the Knesset factions. From here, I say to everyone, to the public and to its leaders, ahead of next week’s consultations: Open your minds, open your hearts, and look at the broader picture. There is one question that must guide you: what is best for the country. This is the one true test."