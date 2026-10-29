Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Thursday declared that he will not join a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or the haredi parties, but will also not join a government reliant on the Arab parties.

Liberman's party is expected to end up with seven Knesset seats.

Liberman began by thanking his voters and party activists, saying, "Thank you to all Israeli citizens who voted for Yisrael Beytenu, who had faith in our path and in our struggle for a Jewish, democratic, Zionist, and liberal state. A big thank you also to all our activists who worked day and night and were part of this struggle."

He added, "As you know, my word is my word, and everything I said before the elections remains valid afterward as well."

"We will not sit with [Prime Minister] Benjamin [Netanyahu], or with [Joint List MK Ahmad] Tibi; not with [United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak] Goldknopf or with [Shas party chairman Aryeh] Deri. Not with Yasir Hujeirat, and not with other terror supporters."

The government must also not rely on the Arab parties "either directly or indirectly," he added.

"The only coalition we would consider is one made up exclusively of Zionist parties, including Likud without Netanyahu."

Liberman also set two substantive conditions for any future government, demanding, "The first decision of the next government must be to establish a state commission of inquiry, and the first law must be a universal military draft law."

"A coalition in which these two sections do not feature front and center is not relevant from our perspective," he added.