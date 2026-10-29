3,200-Year-Old Fortress from the Time of the Biblical Judges Reopens to the Public in Isra

The Gal'on Fortress in the Guvrin Forest, dating to the mid-12th century BCE, has been restored and renovated by KKL-JNF and the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The site first opened to the public six years ago on a preliminary basis, and today, following extensive upgrades and restoration costing approximately NIS 400,000, it is being re-inaugurated.

The Thursday morning inauguration follows the completion of excavation, conservation, development and accessibility work by KKL-JNF and the Israel Antiquities Authority, allowing the public to enjoy one of the area's most fascinating archaeological sites.

Gal’on Fortress is located in the heart of the Guvrin Forest, where planting began in 1963 and which covers an area of approximately 4,400 dunams. Located in the Judean Lowlands, about a 40-minute drive south of Jerusalem, the forest includes conifers, broad-leaved trees, and Mediterranean shrub forest, and is a green nature center, abundant with seasonal blooms.

"The Gal’on Fortress provides a glimpse into the geopolitical reality described in the Book of Judges, in which the Canaanites, Israelites, and Philistines fought each other," explained Dr. Saar Ganor and Dr. Itamar Weissbein, who excavated the site on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

"At the onset of the 12th century BCE, the Land of Canaan was still ruled by the Egyptians, and its inhabitants were their subjects. At this juncture two additional major players appeared in the region: the Israelites and the Philistines, which led to a series of bloody territorial struggles. It seems that the Gal’on Fortress was built in a strategic location, overlooking the main road connecting the coastal plain to the Judean Lowlands; part of either a Canaanite or Egyptian attempt to deal with the new geopolitical situation."

KKL-JNF invested approximately 400,000 NIS in this work, which included the preservation and renovation of the citadel itself, coating the buildings with a preservative material that blends in with the landscape and the site’s character; accentuating the citadel rooms and showcasing the entire structure; as well as developing visitor infrastructure with parking, a new access road, a picnic area and a new signage system - with handicapped-accessible parking and an accessible path to the citadel.

The site was renovated as part of a collaboration between the Keren Kayemet LeYisrael-Jewish National Fund and the Israel Antiquities Authority, working together to excavate, preserve, and develop the site, while preserving its historical values and making it accessible to the general public, especially for those challenged with disabilities.

KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky said, "Preserving the heritage sites of the Land of Israel is part of our connection to our roots and our responsibility to pass on the story of this land to future generations. Gal'on Fortress offers the public an opportunity to experience a fascinating chapter in the country's history firsthand, amid the landscapes of the Guvrin Forest. At KKL-JNF, we work to preserve our historical heritage while developing our forests and making them accessible to the public, so that everyone can enjoy the unique combination of history, nature and outdoor recreation. Our collaboration with the Israel Antiquities Authority enables us to transform sites of historical significance into vibrant, accessible and meaningful places for the entire public."

According to Ami Shahar, Deputy Director-General for Conservation at the Israel Antiquities Authority, "For us, archaeology does not end with uncovering ancient remains; it is equally important to ensure that the sites excavated by the Israel Antiquities Authority are preserved for years to come, so that the public can continue to enjoy them in the future. Gal'on Fortress is a fine example of our collaboration with KKL-JNF, which begins at the archaeological excavation stage, continues through conservation work, and culminates in opening the site to visitors. We invite everyone to come, explore the remains of the ancient fortress, and enjoy a unique combination of history, nature and accessibility in the heart of the Guvrin Forest."

Israeli Minister of Heritage, MK Amichai Eliyahu expressed his feelings on the occasion, adding, "In these days when the State of Israel is required to be on vigilant guard for its security, the Gal’on Fortress reminds us that the struggle for the land is not a new story."

"Already in the days of the Judges, the communities of ancient Israel faced the reality of conflicts with neighboring peoples, and just like today - out of a complex reality, Israel’s strong grasp on the land of our heritage was gradually established in this region. Visiting the site connects us to our roots, and sharpens our responsibility to continue to watchfully protect our land, from every direction."

3,200-year-old vessels from the Gal’on excavations.

Canaanite bowls uncovered during the excavations at Gal’on.

Canaanite bowls uncovered during the excavations at Gal'on.

Gal’on Fortress following site development and preparation for visitors.