A 12-year-old student uncovered a rare and beautiful 1,500-year-old gemstone during an educational archaeological excavation at the Korazim National Park. The stone, a deep-blue Nicolo-type gem, is dated to the Roman or Byzantine period.

The prestigious find was discovered by Alon Horowitz, a sixth-grade student at the regional Ramat Korazim Elementary School of the Mevu’ot HaHermon Regional Council, during the final day of his grade’s excavation activity.

The excavation was held as part of an annual educational-community project led by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, with scientific guidance from Ariel University.

As part of the program, local students take an active role in uncovering the past, participate in guided tours, learn about daily life in ancient times, and experience ancient techniques. Just minutes before the activity ended, turning over the local soil produced a dramatic moment in which the jewelry item was revealed from deep in the ground.

According to excavation director Dr. Achia Kohn-Tavor, this is a prestigious type of agate that was commonly used in the Roman world in jewelry and signet rings, and served as a status symbol indicating wealth and high social standing. The current find provides direct evidence that alongside daily life and agriculture, ancient Korazim had a rich culture of ornamentation, trade, and luxury. Korazim National Park preserves archaeological remains of an ancient and impressive Jewish village that existed continuously from the Second Temple period until the Geonic period.

Dr. Dror Ben-Yosef, archaeologist and heritage officer for the northern district of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, said, "Finding a gemstone intended to be set in jewelry is an especially unusual and exciting event in the archaeology of the Land of Israel. The educational excavations we lead in national parks and heritage sites are not only scientific work, but a central educational pillar whose purpose is to create a direct and deep connection between the younger generation and the history and roots of us all."

"Alon’s tangible encounter with a personal object left behind by a person who lived here 1,500 years ago is exactly the moment when heritage turns from a story in a book into a living and connecting experience."

Dr. Achia Kohn-Tavor added, "Small finds like these open a large window for us into the personal lives of the residents of ancient Korazim - not only into buildings and streets, but also into worlds of beauty, status, and human connections. The scientific, research, and educational partnership between the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, Ariel University, and the local community creates meaningful and vital archaeology."

Alon Horowitz, the student who found the stone, shared excitedly, "After three days of excavations, about ten minutes before we finished, I was digging with the pickaxe and suddenly saw something blue, round, and special. I picked it up and showed it to the archaeologist. When I understood that it was something rare, I felt really happy and proud. I received a lot of praise from my friends, teachers, and family."