A Long Section of Jerusalem's 2,000-Year-Old Lower Aqueduct of Jerusalem Uncovered

A 300-meter-long section of Jerusalem's ancient Lower Aqueduct, which carried water from Solomon's Pools to the Temple Mount, has been uncovered during archaeological excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) south of Kibbutz Ramat Rachel.

The excavations, funded by the Israel Land Authority ahead of the construction of a new residential neighborhood, revealed a section of the approximately 2,000-year-old water system, originally built during the Hasmonean period.

The aqueduct was part of an extensive water supply network that transported spring water from the Gush Etzion area through Solomon's Pools, south of Bethlehem, to Jerusalem. Stretching approximately 21 kilometers, the system relied entirely on gravity to carry water across the mountainous terrain.

According to excavation directors Dr. Benyamin Storchan and Gil Freid of the Israel Antiquities Authority, the aqueduct represented a remarkable engineering achievement that continued to serve Jerusalem, intermittently, until approximately a century ago.

"The Lower Aqueduct was an impressive engineering project, probably built in the time of the Hasmonean kings to supply water to Jerusalem," the archaeologists explained.

They noted that the system maintained an exceptionally gradual slope, descending approximately one meter for every kilometer of its route. Its construction required careful planning to follow the surrounding landscape while ensuring a steady flow of water without mechanical assistance.

Maintenance access points were incorporated into the aqueduct, allowing workers to remove obstructions and keep the water flowing.

The recently uncovered section also provides evidence of modifications made throughout the aqueduct's history. Originally, water traveled through a plaster-lined channel. Approximately 500 years ago, during the Ottoman period, ceramic pipes were installed inside the existing structure.

During that period, the aqueduct's exterior was also coated with plaster into which small stones were pressed, creating a distinctive finish visible along its route. The various repairs demonstrate the continued efforts to preserve the system and maintain the city's water supply.

Dr. Amit Re'em, the IAA's Jerusalem District Archaeologist, described the discovery as an extraordinary example of ancient engineering.

"The aqueduct is an engineering marvel. Even today, with all our modern technology, building such a system would require extensive planning and effort," he said.

"The thought that about 2,000 years ago they managed to bring water to Jerusalem this way is astonishing, and we want the public to be able to appreciate this achievement up close."

Re'em also outlined the authority's broader vision of establishing a continuous park along the historic water route.

"The dream and vision of the Israel Antiquities Authority is to create a continuous park that will allow people to walk alongside the aqueduct from southern Jerusalem to the Old City, and we are already advancing this initiative together with the Jerusalem Municipality and other partners."

Under the development plans, the newly discovered section will be preserved and incorporated into the main entrance of the planned neighborhood, allowing residents and visitors to view the ancient structure.

Yehuda Eliyahu, Acting Director of the Israel Land Authority, welcomed the integration of the archaeological discovery into the new development.

"Integrating the aqueduct into the entrance of the new neighborhood will give residents and visitors a direct connection to Jerusalem's rich history and to the deep bond of the people of Israel with its eternal capital," he said.

Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu said the aqueduct reflected the foresight of the Hasmonean rulers in preparing Jerusalem for population growth and the arrival of pilgrims to the Temple.

"The aqueduct, whose construction is attributed to the days of the Hasmonean kings, tells of a leadership that knew how to think ahead: to expand Jerusalem's capacity to absorb residents, pilgrims, and public life around the Temple," he stated.

The discovery and new research on Jerusalem's Lower Aqueduct will be presented this week at the 19th annual "New Studies in the Archaeology of Jerusalem and Its Region" conference, held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The conference is organized by the Israel Antiquities Authority, Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University, and Tagliyot - Israel Institute of Archaeology.