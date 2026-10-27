Three residents of the Negev were arrested on suspicion of attempting to bribe voters ahead of the 26th Knesset elections by distributing money in exchange for votes for the Ra'am (United Arab List) party.

The three suspects live in the Segev Shalom and Ar'ara Banegev areas. According to police suspicions, they were involved in preparing cash intended for distribution to voters in an effort to influence their votes in the elections.

As part of the investigation, police searched the suspects' homes and discovered large amounts of cash held in envelopes.

Officers also seized ballot slips and additional evidence that police believe may be connected to the suspected offenses.

The three suspects were taken for questioning by the Southern District Fraud Unit. They will be brought to court later on Tuesday, where police will request an extension of their detention in accordance with the needs of the investigation.