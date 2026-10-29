Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday afternoon issued an official statement addressing allegations of election bribery involving Qatar and Turkey.

"We categorically deny allegations that Qatar interfered in Israel's elections or financed activities intended to influence their outcome," the statement read. "We reject the accusations made by certain Israeli politicians and their allies in the media, who have launched yet another disinformation campaign aimed at dragging Qatar into Israeli political disputes following the elections this week."

"They accuse Qatar of buying Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli political left, and now, in their latest campaign, the Arab vote. If these claims were to be believed, it would appear that Qatar supposedly owns all of Israel.

"These accusations are equally ridiculous and dangerous. The constant repetition of Qatar's name in Israeli election rhetoric reveals an excessive obsession with our country among certain Israeli political and media figures.

"Qatar should not be used as a scapegoat for the political failures of certain Israeli politicians. Instead of trying to divert attention toward Qatar, they would do better to focus on their voters, improve people's daily lives, and repair the damage they have caused in the region."

The statement continued, "We reiterate that we have no involvement in the political competition or elections in Israel. These are internal Israeli matters in which we do not interfere, and we will not accept any attempt to drag Qatar into its domestic political disputes."

"Any government that emerges from these elections must respect international law and relevant UN resolutions, seriously and sincerely address the Palestinian issue, and respect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. This requires responsibility and self-reflection.

"None of this will distract us from our important role as a mediator, our diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, our support for the Palestinian people, or our commitment to a just and comprehensive peace and regional stability. We will continue working closely with our regional and international partners to resolve ongoing conflicts through diplomacy. "We will not remain silent when Qatar's name is exploited to serve electoral agendas or narrow political interests."