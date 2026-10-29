Judea and Samaria District Police on Wednesday night arrested a woman in her 50s on suspicion of abusing children at the private daycare center where she works.

The arrest was carried out by officers from the Ariel Police Station; the suspect is a resident of the city, where she also works.

The investigation was launched at the police station on Wednesday evening following a report raising concerns about the children's safety.

Immediately following the report, police opened an investigation and gathered preliminary evidence supporting the suspicions against the employee. Based on those findings, the police raided the suspect's home, arrested her, and brought her to the police station for questioning.

Following her interrogation, the woman was taken into custody. She is expected to appear before a court later Thursday for an extension of her arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.