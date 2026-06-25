Police have arrested a 49-year-old caregiver from Jerusalem's Har Homa neighborhood on suspicion of abusing two toddlers who were under her care.

The investigation was launched after the children's parents submitted audio recordings allegedly documenting the abuse. The recordings were made using recording devices placed by the parents.

According to investigators, the caregiver routinely cursed at the toddlers, shouted at them, and ignored their needs. The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court extended her detention until Monday.

During the remand hearing, it became clear that there is also suspicion that the caregiver physically assaulted the children, and photographs of injuries were presented to the court.

The mother of one of the children told Kan Reshet Bet: "I still can't process that it's my daughter in those recordings. It's heartbreaking to hear your child so helpless and realize you trusted the wrong person, a monster. I felt something had changed in my daughter. The nights became very difficult. People told me it was teething, but I know her, and I felt something during the day wasn't good for her. The moment I heard this [recording], my world went dark. I couldn't believe what I was hearing."

The child's father said the caregiver is attempting to return to work with children.

"There is nothing to prevent her from doing that," he said. "I personally received many recommendations for her. No one really knows or is aware."