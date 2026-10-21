A 40-year-old employee at a private daycare center in the city of Ariel was arrested Monday night on suspicion of child abuse.

The suspect, a resident of Samaria, was arrested after police investigators examined the facility's security camera footage and discovered substantial preliminary evidence supporting the allegations against her.

The investigation began following a report recently received by the Ariel Police Station raising suspicions about the conduct of one of the daycare center's employees.

As part of the investigation, police obtained a court order allowing them to collect footage recorded by the security cameras installed at the daycare center. Investigators reviewed the recordings to examine the allegations raised in the initial complaint.

According to police, an examination of the footage uncovered substantial preliminary findings that strengthened suspicions of abuse of a vulnerable person. Based on these findings, investigators decided to arrest the employee and bring her in for questioning.

The arrest was carried out Monday night, after which the suspect was taken to the police station and questioned regarding the allegations against her.

Following the interrogation, the employee was placed in custody.