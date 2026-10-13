Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency teams were dispatched Tuesday morning to a daycare center in Beitar Illit, following reports that several infants had developed allergic reactions.

MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment and conducting examinations of approximately 10 one-year-old infants suffering from mild allergic reactions. All the infants are fully conscious.

Five of the infants were evacuated to the hospital suffering light injuries.

Meanwhile, the daycare center has begun evacuating the approximately 150 children in its care, as a precautionary measure.

It is not yet clear what caused the allergic reactions has not yet been determined. The incident has been reported to the Health Ministry, and the circumstances are under investigation.

Israel Police, the Fire and Rescue Service, and medical teams conducted tests and monitoring at the site, and ruled out the presence of dangerous substances. An initial police investigation indicates that the reactions were to exposure to food.

At the same time, the police ordered the daycare facility to be closed.

MDA stated: "MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment and conducting medical examinations of approximately 10 one-year-old toddlers who are fully conscious and exhibiting mild allergic symptoms."