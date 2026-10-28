The Likud Party claims that the results of the elections for the 26th Knesset were affected by serious criminal offenses allegedly committed at polling stations in the Arab sector.

In a statement issued by the party, Likud alleged that "the elections in the State of Israel were stolen by Arab parties that support terrorism and the destruction of the Jewish state."

Likud announced that it intends to submit hundreds of testimonies and pieces of alleged evidence to the police, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Central Elections Committee. According to the party, the material points to a series of offenses committed during voting at numerous polling stations in Arab communities.

Among the alleged findings cited by the party are thousands of envelopes containing cash and ballot slips for the Ra'am Party.

Likud also alleged incidents of threats and violence against polling station committee members, multiple voters being present behind voting booths' privacy screens, votes cast using duplicate identities, and discrepancies between the number of ballot envelopes and the number of registered voters.

Another allegation raised by the party concerns the use of voter mobilization software that Likud claims is prohibited.

"We demand that the police and Shin Bet conduct a thorough investigation into the theft of the elections by the Arab parties and bring the perpetrators to justice," Likud stated.

"This is a serious violation of Israeli democracy and the voting rights of Israeli citizens. Law enforcement agencies must act decisively and immediately."