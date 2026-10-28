Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday blasted the "bloc of change" for considering possibility of forming a government with the support of the Arab parties.

Netanyahu shared a video of Joint List MK Osama Saadi, in which Saadi discussed the election results and efforts to replace Netanyahu's government.

The video shows Saadi describing the government as fascist and accusing it of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

"When we [have] brought down this fascist government, this government of genocide, this government of ethnic cleansing, we will send our greetings to our people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the occupied territory, and all free people around the world," Saadi said.

Netanyahu responded sharply, writing: "Osama Saadi, the left-wing bloc's partner from the Joint List, dedicates the election results to the Palestinians in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and 'occupied Jerusalem.'"

"He praises the Palestinian people and the terrorists in prison. These are the people with whom they want to form a dangerous government. We will not allow this to happen!"

Earlier on Wednesday, Joint List chairman MK Yousef Jabareen expressed his willingness to cooperate with the anti-Netanyahu bloc in order to remove the current government from power.

"We are ready and prepared to pave the way for the removal of Netanyahu's government," Jabareen stated.

"Facing a government of bloodshed, facing politics of supremacy, racism, and exclusion, we offer a completely different alternative," he added. "Change comes through Jewish-Arab partnership, a genuine and equal partnership. Nothing less and nothing more."

According to the partial official results released Wednesday afternoon, the current coalition bloc holds 53 seats, while the opposition bloc has 47. The Joint List holds 12 seats, with Ra'am (United Arab List) receiving another seven.

Under this distribution, neither bloc can form a government on its own, and the Arab parties could play a central role in efforts to establish the next government.