Voter turnout in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley in the elections for the 26th Knesset reached 78.28%, compared to 66.5% nationwide, according to a preliminary summary published Wednesday by the Yesha Council, based on Central Elections Committee data.

The figures also indicate an increase in voter participation in the region compared to the previous elections, when turnout stood at 75.3%. This represents an increase of nearly three percentage points.

The council emphasized that the figures provide only a partial picture. They do not include votes cast by residents of the region serving in the IDF, either in regular service or in the reserves, and therefore do not fully reflect the voting patterns of Judea and Samaria residents.

In terms of the distribution of votes, the Religious Zionist Party emerged as the largest party in the region, receiving 24.28% of valid votes, or 54,771 ballots. United Torah Judaism followed with 20.94% and 47,222 votes, while Likud came in third with 16.14% and 36,394 votes.

Otzma Yehudit received 9.48% of the vote, representing 21,386 voters, while Shas received 8.41%, or 18,968 votes. Together, these five parties won 79.25% of all valid votes cast in the region.

Among the other parties, the Yashar Party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, received 5.32% of the vote, representing 11,995 voters, while the Beyachad Party, led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, won 4.44%, or 10,007 votes.

The Amcha Yisrael Party, led by Ofer Winter, received 3.12% of the vote in Judea and Samaria, representing 7,030 voters. Yisrael Beytenu won 2.58%, the Reservists and Economic Party list led by Yoaz Hendel received 2.15%, the Democrats won 1.06%, and Noam LeYisrael received 0.80%. The remaining party lists received a combined total of approximately 1.28% of the vote.

An examination of turnout rates in individual communities shows that Beit Hogla, in the Megilot Regional Council, stood out with 92.47% of eligible voters casting their ballots. It was followed by Asael in the southern Hebron Hills with 90.24%, Rehelim in Samaria with 86.27%, Avigail in the southern Hebron Hills with 85.44%, and Bruchin in Samaria with 85.13%.

Among the local councils, Elkana led with a turnout rate of 82.16%. In Beit El, turnout reached 80.01%, compared to 79.75% in Givat Ze'ev, 79.23% in Oranit, and 78.91% in Kedumim.

Significant differences in voter participation were also recorded among the cities of Judea and Samaria. In Modi'in Illit, 84.08% of eligible voters cast their ballots, while turnout in Beitar Illit reached 80.66%. In Ma'ale Adumim, turnout stood at 73.27%, compared to 67.45% in Ariel.

The breakdown also makes it possible to identify the strongest centers of support for each party among communities with more than 400 eligible voters.

The Religious Zionist Party recorded its highest level of support in Rehelim, where it received 80.17% of the vote. Likud reached its highest level of support in Kedar, with 49.19%, while United Torah Judaism won 76.55% of the vote in Modi'in Illit.

Shas recorded its highest level of support in Tel Zion, with 53.70%, while Otzma Yehudit performed particularly strongly in Yitzhar, where it received 27.83% of the vote.

Among the other party lists, Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party recorded its highest level of support in Sal'it, with 39.61%. The Beyachad Party, led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, received 23.56% of the vote in Kfar HaOranim, while Ofer Winter's Amcha Yisrael Party won 11.94% in Kfar Adumim.

Yisrael Beytenu recorded its highest level of support in Ariel, with 14.42%. The Reservists and Economic Party list, led by Yoaz Hendel, received 8.30% in Kfar Etzion, the Democrats won 15.67% in Har Adar, and Noam LeYisrael recorded its highest level of support in Modi'in Illit, with 4.99%.