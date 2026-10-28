President Isaac Herzog called on Wednesday for the parties elected to the 26th Knesset to make every effort to prevent another round of elections, stressing that he expects party representatives to approach consultations at the President's Residence with an open mind.

Herzog made the remarks during a meeting with the "Machlifim Mila" ("Exchanging a Word") initiative, held at the President's Residence one day after the Knesset elections.

Herzog began by addressing the high voter turnout recorded in the elections, expressing satisfaction with the public's widespread participation.

"Yesterday's Election Day was very impressive, and for the first time in decades, we saw an enormous voter turnout. This is a badge of honor for Israeli society," the President said.

According to Herzog, the high turnout demonstrates the Israeli public's commitment to the democratic process.

"It is very impressive. It made me very happy. It shows just how significant the desire for democracy is in Israel."

Herzog also addressed the next stages of the government formation process, clarifying that consultations with representatives of the parliamentary factions would begin after the official election results are received.

"I will receive the official results next week from Justice Sohlberg. After that, I will begin the consultation process here, hear from each and every faction, ask questions, and hold discussions," he said.

During the consultations, representatives of the parliamentary factions are expected to present their positions to the President regarding which member of the Knesset should be tasked with forming the government.

The President went on to address the complicated political situation created by the elections, with the official results published so far indicating that neither political bloc holds an independent majority of 61 seats.

"One thing must be understood, and I said this even before the elections: We must do everything possible, certainly after yesterday, to avoid another round of elections," Herzog emphasized.

The President concluded his remarks with a direct message to the party representatives who will arrive at the President's Residence next week.

"I expect everyone who comes here to come with an open mind."

His remarks come as the political establishment awaits the completion of the counting of double-envelope ballots, which will determine the final distribution of Knesset seats and the balance of power ahead of negotiations to form the next government.