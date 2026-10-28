The voter turnout among IDF service members in the 26th Knesset elections reached 79.9%, according to data published by the military after the polls closed. The figures represent a 6.2-percentage-point increase from the previous elections.

To enable the voting, the IDF operated more than 890 military polling stations deployed at bases and units across the country, including combat zones. Nearly a quarter of the polling stations were mobile stations to allow service members unable to reach stationary stations to exercise their right to vote.

Voting in the IDF began last week and continued through Election Day, as part of preparations designed to make the voting process accessible to all service members, depending on their place of service and operational needs.

According to IDF figures, upon the closure of the polls, nearly four out of every five service members voted, compared to a national voter turnout rate of 73.7%.