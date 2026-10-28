The IDF on Wednesday announced the elimination of several terrorists from Hamad' military wing in recent Gaza strikes.

On Sunday, the terrorist Anas Akram Muhammad Humaida, a Nukhba commander who inflatrated the Sufa outpost during the October 7th Massacre, was eliminated in the Khan Yunis area.

Also on Sunday, the terrorist Ashraf Mahmoud Yusuf Dahlan, a company commander in the East Jabalia Battalion who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre, was eliminated in Gaza City.

On Monday, the terrorist Mahmoud Othman Abdullah Alwan, a Nukhba commander in the West Jabalia Battalion, was eliminated in Gaza City.

"Throughout the war, and particularly in recent days, these terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the Hamas terrorist organization’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire," the IDF noted, adding that these terrorists "were eliminated in aerial strikes to remove the threat they posed."

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."