תיעוד מחיסול המחבל מחמד כאמל סלימאן מוחסן דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Friday struck in the Nuseirat area and eliminated the terrorist Ibrahim Fawzi Ismail Mohsen, a Nukhba platoon commander in Hamas’ military wing.

In another strike the same day, in the Khan Yunis area, the IDF eliminated Mohammed Kamel Suleiman Mohsen, an additional terrorist in Hamas’ military wing.

"Recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire," the IDF revealed. "The terrorists were eliminated in order to remove the threat they posed."

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."