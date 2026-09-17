The IDF confirmed on Thursday that it struck in the Al-Bureij area a day prior and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Jamal Ahmad Eid, a Nukhba commander in Hamas’ military wing who terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

In an additional strike two days ago (Tuesday) in the Gaza City area, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Saleh Ziad Ibrahim Miqdad, a platoon commander in the Naval Array of Hamas’ military wing.

According to the IDF, recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against Israeli troops and civilians, worked to increase the readiness of Hamas terrorists, and to restore Hamas capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated to remove the threat they posed.

Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.