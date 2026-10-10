תיעוד התקיפות דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA on Wednesday struck in the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip and eliminated Muhammad Abu Shalouf, a company commander in Islamic Jihad’s military wing.

The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

In another strike on Friday, the IDF and ISA struck in the Khan Yunis area and eliminated the terrorist Musa Atef Musa Abu Dan, a Nukhba terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and operated to restore the terrorist organizations’ capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement," the IDF said. "The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes in order to remove the threat that they posed."

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."