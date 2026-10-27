Shas and United Torah Judaism are growing concerned just hours before polls close in the 26th Knesset elections, amid figures indicating lower voter turnout in major haredi population centers compared with the same hours in previous elections.

According to party headquarters, relatively low turnout has been recorded in Bnei Brak, Elad, Beitar Illit, Modi'in Illit and Jerusalem.

The concern is mounting in light of exceptionally high nationwide participation. According to the Central Elections Committee, 55.7% of eligible voters had cast their ballots by 4 p.m., compared with 47.5% at the same point in the previous Knesset elections.

That represents an increase of 8.2 percentage points and the highest turnout recorded at that hour in decades.

Meanwhile, voter turnout among IDF personnel reached 48% as of 1 p.m., according to the figures provided. Haredi party headquarters are also closely monitoring reports of strong participation in the Arab sector.

The nationwide surge in turnout has raised concerns that the haredi parties could lose ground in the next Knesset. As the number of valid votes increases, more votes are needed to secure a Knesset seat. Consequently, even maintaining a similar number of voters to the previous election does not guarantee that the parties will retain the same number of seats.

In response, Shas and United Torah Judaism have activated emergency operations to boost turnout during the remaining hours before the polls close.

The efforts include teams of telephone canvassers contacting voters who have not yet cast their ballots, as well as mobile loudspeaker announcements and teams walking through haredi neighborhoods to encourage residents to vote.

The goal is to increase participation in the parties' strongholds and narrow the gap with the sharp rise in nationwide turnout.

Polling stations are scheduled to close at 10 p.m., and Shas and United Torah Judaism headquarters are now focused on maximizing voter participation during the final hours.