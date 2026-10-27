Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg on Tuesday hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Committee's control center in the Knesset, in honor of the elections for Israel's 26th Knesset.

During the visit, the two toured the Committee's various departments, and Herzog was briefed on the teams' work and how the elections are managed throughout Israel, including the management of various issues which arise at the voting stations.

Also present during the visit was Acting Director General of the Committee, Adv. Dean Livne.

Justice Noam Sohlberg addressed divisions within Israeli society, saying: "Election Day is not just another day - it is a day of celebration. We do not hide our disagreements, and we cannot sweep them under the rug."

"To this day, no better solution has been found than elections, in which every person has the right to fully express their views," he said.

Sohlberg added that in one week, the Central Elections Committee would present the election results and the will of the voters to the President.

President Isaac Herzog added: "More than 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote today. This is a true celebration of democracy, and no one must be allowed to spoil it. On the contrary, this is an opportunity for all of us to influence our fate and the fate of our children and grandchildren."

"This is something deeply rooted in our spirit as a highly democratic people. And I think that when we remember that billions of people around the world wish they could vote and have a say, we should be grateful for the tremendous right we have here and exercise it, because it is a genuine fundamental right of every citizen," Herzog said.

He added: "It is important that we remember and never forget: Even when we place different ballots in the ballot box and express different opinions, ultimately we share one common destiny. A shared destiny in this land, a shared destiny in our beloved country, and this election process is another way of expressing our love for our country."

Concluding his visit, Herzog delivered a statement to the media in English, saying, "I want to thank the Chair of the Central Elections Committee, Deputy President of the Supreme Court, Justice Noam Sohlberg, and the team of the committee headed by Dean Livne for managing and overseeing this incredible election process, with well over 7,300,000 Israelis eligible to vote today."

"I wish the nation of Israel and all our beloved people great success on this election day. We hope to see the outcome of the elections tonight and over the next few days. Thereafter, all the results will be officially declared, and the elected parties will come to me for the next stage in the electoral and political process."