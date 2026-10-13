Eight Jewish educators from around the world were honored on Monday evening at the inaugural Global Jewish Teacher Award ceremony, held as part of the Global Jewish Educator Conference organized by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

The ceremony, attended by President Isaac Herzog and Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, recognized teachers for their contributions to strengthening Jewish identity, fostering connections between young Jews and the State of Israel, and shaping the future of Jewish communities worldwide.

The eight recipients were selected from more than 200 nominees. Each received a $2,500 grant provided by the Mayberg Foundation.

The award recipients are Rabbi Zvi Lee of the United States, Tal Katan of South Africa, Meir Bonito of Mexico, Anat Kemp of the United States, Raquel Hakim of Argentina, Dina Jacobson of England, Marina Grushevskaya of Russia, and Rachel Israelovitch of France.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Herzog emphasized the responsibility of Jewish educators to strengthen the connections between Jewish communities worldwide and Israel.

"Our future as a people does not rest only on what happens within each of our communities, but on the invisible infrastructure that connects between them as well," Herzog said.

"Our continuity hinges on our ability to know one another and feel responsible for one another. Without an architecture of belonging, we are lost. But a sense of belonging doesn't happen automatically; it's not in a vacuum, it requires contact."

Herzog warned against allowing divisions between Jewish communities to weaken their shared sense of responsibility.

"We cannot thrive as a people, or cultivate a sense of responsibility and solidarity, when we are buried deep in our own echo chambers, when our different parts become parallel lines that never meet. This is where your role as educators and teachers becomes critical."

At the beginning of his remarks, the President also addressed the deadly explosion during a school trip in northern Israel, expressing condolences to the bereaved family and wishing the wounded a full recovery.

Minister Chikli praised the work of Jewish teachers throughout the Diaspora and emphasized Israel's commitment to supporting their mission.

"You, the teachers in Jewish communities around the world, give children the knowledge that they have a place in the story of the Jewish people," Chikli said. "We here in the State of Israel are committed to being partners in your mission."

Miriam Peretz, who also addressed the gathering, told the educators: "You deal with the single greatest foundation in my view - the issue of the identity of the Jewish child in the Diaspora."

The ceremony was hosted by Noy Bar and Natasha Kirtchuk and featured performances by singer Eviatar Banai and clarinetist Hilik Frank. Jewish educators also shared experiences from their communities and described challenges they have encountered in recent years.

The conference has brought approximately 250 teachers, principals, and educational leaders from Jewish communities worldwide to Israel, alongside 100 Israeli educators participating through a partnership with the Ministry of Education.

Throughout the week, participants are taking part in professional discussions, lectures, panels, and workshops focused on challenges facing Jewish schools and communities. The program also includes educational visits to Jerusalem, the Negev, and communities affected by the October 7 attacks.

Participants will conclude the conference by developing practical plans to apply the knowledge and experiences gained during the gathering in their respective schools and communities.

Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Director General Avi Cohen Scali stressed the importance of investing in Jewish education.

"The future of the Jewish people is built every day in schools around the world. Jewish educators are the ones who grant the younger generation a Jewish identity and a connection to Israel," he said.

UnitEd Educational Director Rachel Fink noted that the organization currently works with more than 850 Jewish schools in over 50 countries.

"This competition is an opportunity for us, as a global community, to pause for a moment and thank them," Fink said.

The Global Jewish Teacher Award is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, UnitEd, The Jerusalem Post, the World Zionist Organization, Herzog College, and the Mayberg Foundation.