President Isaac Herzog arrived in Budapest on Tuesday for a one-day official visit to Hungary, where he was welcomed by Hungarian President András Baka at the Sándor Palace.

The two presidents held a private meeting followed by an expanded bilateral meeting before delivering statements to the media.

During his remarks, Herzog praised Hungary's historic struggle for freedom, its support for Israel, and its commitment to protecting Jewish communities.

"President Baka, I thank you very much for this warm and gracious reception in your beautiful country," Herzog said, congratulating his Hungarian counterpart on assuming office.

Herzog noted that the visit comes just days before the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, during which Hungarians rose up against Soviet domination.

"Hungary has long stood out as a nation that has fought hard for freedom," Herzog said. "In just a few days, we mark 70 years since the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, when Hungarians tore the symbols of tyranny from their flags and bravely asserted their aspiration for liberty and sovereignty."

"Ultimately, the Iron Curtain did fall. But it took courage, determination, and faith. This story is a familiar one to us in Israel."

The President drew a parallel between the experiences of Hungary and Israel, emphasizing the sacrifices required to defend national independence.

"History has taught both of our nations that freedom and autonomy cannot be taken for granted," Herzog said.

"In Israel, we bear this cost every day, not because we choose war, but because we recognize that protecting freedom is a duty that requires sacrifice."

Herzog also warned of the continuing threat posed by Iran and its terrorist proxies, stressing that the danger extends far beyond the Middle East.

"In recent years, we have contended with the clear, present, and ongoing threat of terror and extremism emanating from Iran and spread through its network of radical proxies," he said.

"They may sit in the Middle East, but they threaten the entire world. And the alliance of freedom-loving nations is critical in confronting it."

Herzog thanked Hungary for its friendship with Israel and its role in promoting constructive relations between Israel and the European Union.

"Hungary has been a friend and an ally on this long and difficult path," he stated.

"You have been a main actor in the European arena and have played an important role in promoting balanced and constructive relations between Israel and the European Union."

The President also highlighted the strengthening of bilateral relations over the past year, particularly in economic and technological cooperation.

"Joining hands, we are harnessing the best of our creativity, resourcefulness, and determination toward shaping secure economic and technological futures," he said.

Herzog expressed anticipation ahead of his scheduled meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar, congratulating him on his election in May.

"The Prime Minister's election last May was an expression of Hungarian democracy and of the vitality and energy of the Hungarian nation," Herzog said.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Magyar and wish him great success on the path ahead."

Turning to the history of Hungarian Jewry, Herzog recalled the centuries of Jewish contributions to Hungarian society and the destruction of Jewish communities during the Holocaust.

"Jewish communities thrived for centuries in Hungary, making extraordinary contributions to the country's cultural, scientific, economic, and public life," he said.

"And yet we cannot ignore the dark and terrible depths of this history either. The devastation of Hungarian Jewish communities during the Holocaust, the Shoah, remains a vocal call to all of us in the present."

Herzog praised Hungary's policy of zero tolerance for antisemitism and its commitment to protecting Jewish life.

"I am very grateful to Hungary for its clear and unequivocal policy of zero tolerance for antisemitism in all of its forms and for ensuring the protection of Jewish life on this soil," he said.

"This is moral memory guiding us in the present, and it is so very important."

President Baka welcomed Herzog's visit, noting its importance for relations between Israel and Hungary's new leadership.

"Mr. President, your visit serves an important purpose: strengthening ties with Hungary's new leadership and participating in the Voice of the People conference, an initiative of yours," Baka said.

"We are pleased that Budapest is hosting this event."

Baka emphasized Hungary's commitment to combating antisemitism and ensuring the safety of Jewish communities.

"Hungary is a safe place for Jewish people and for visitors of all backgrounds," he declared.

"Hungary condemns antisemitism in all its forms and in the strongest possible terms. We maintain a policy of zero tolerance towards antisemitism and are firmly committed to protecting Jewish communities and ensuring their safety."

He added that Hungary consistently defends these principles in international forums.

The Hungarian President also reaffirmed his country's commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic and economic relations with Israel.

"Relations between Hungary and Israel remain cordial and stable," Baka said.

"Israel is also an important economic partner, and we intend to continue our pragmatic cooperation in the years ahead."

Baka concluded by reflecting on the historical ties between the two nations, recalling that the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and the Suez Crisis took place during the same period.

"Our histories and destinies are intertwined in many ways," he said.

"Today, seven decades later, we face a different set of challenges, but the lessons of history remain relevant."

"We must never take peace, security, and stability for granted. It is our responsibility to learn from the past and to work towards a safer, more stable, and more peaceful future for the generations to come."