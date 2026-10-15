Israel's weather is set to change dramatically, with haze, strong winds, and falling temperatures. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to peak on Friday and continue into Shabbat.

On Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to slightly below the seasonal average. Local rainfall, mostly light, is expected in northern Israel and along the coastal plain until the afternoon. Winds will strengthen throughout the day, and there may be haze, especially in southern and central Israel.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Towards morning, local rainfall is expected to begin in northern Israel and along the coastline.

Temperatures are expected to be 18-28°C (64-82°F) in Jerusalem, 24-30°C (75-86°F) in Tel Aviv, and 21-32°C (70-90°F) in Be'er Sheva. Haifa's temperatures will range between 23-29°C (73-84°F), Tiberias' between 22-34°C (72-93°F), Safed's between 17-30°C (63-86°F), and Eilat's between 28-39°C (82-102°F).

Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with local rainfall expected in northern and central Israel. There may be isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop slightly again, falling below seasonal average across most regions.

Saturday's skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Local rainfall is still expected, mainly in northern Israel and along the coastal plain, gradually weakening throughout the day. Temperatures will remain below the seasonal average, especially inland and in the mountains.