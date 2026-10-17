Secret war cabinet transcripts reveal sharp disagreements between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior security officials over the Rafah operation, the campaign against Hezbollah, military moves in Syria, and plans for renewed operations in Gaza. The documents, reported by i24NEWS, offer a rare look at the debates behind some of the war's most consequential decisions.

The report draws on approximately 1,000 documents containing transcripts of cabinet discussions and other conversations from recent years. Netanyahu submitted the material to the State Comptroller as part of an investigation that was later halted by the Supreme Court. The published conversations are not necessarily verbatim quotations, but are intended to reflect the participants' positions and the atmosphere during the discussions.

One of the central disputes took place in May 2024, shortly before the IDF launched its operation in Rafah, in southern Gaza. At the time, the Biden administration strongly opposed an Israeli offensive in the city and threatened restrictions on American weapons supplies. Then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the cabinet on May 2 that Israel was effectively being forced to choose between entering Rafah and maintaining American support. Netanyahu responded that American opposition was not new, recalling that President Joe Biden had warned him that Israel could be left to act alone if it proceeded with the operation.

Then-Israel Security Agency chief Ronen Bar also expressed reservations, arguing that Israel should not enter Rafah at the cost of a confrontation with Washington. Minister Gadi Eisenkot likewise warned against a rupture with the American administration. Netanyahu, however, maintained that Israel's strategic independence and ability to withstand external pressure had to take precedence, even when the pressure came from its most important ally.

Israel ultimately proceeded with the operation. The IDF took control of the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border and defeated Hamas' Rafah Brigade. The campaign also contributed to the broader effort against Hamas leadership, including the eventual killing of Yahya Sinwar.

The transcripts also reveal disagreements over possible Israeli concessions during negotiations for a hostage deal. Options discussed reportedly included withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor, relinquishing control of the Rafah crossing, and reducing the IDF's presence in areas captured during the fighting.

Gallant argued that Rafah should not be treated as an untouchable strategic asset comparable to the Western Wall or Mount Hermon, suggesting that concessions in the area could be considered as part of an agreement. Eisenkot also questioned the value of maintaining a permanent security zone inside Gaza. He argued that holding a buffer area encompassing approximately 20% of the Strip, including agricultural land, would not necessarily provide a meaningful security benefit. According to the report, Hamas ultimately abandoned the possibility of reaching a deal during that period, regardless of the positions Israel had presented in the negotiations.

The documents also shed light on disagreements preceding the expansion of Israel's campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon and the killing of the organization's secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah. Bar reportedly argued that Israel should use the damage inflicted on Hezbollah to pursue a broader ceasefire agreement that would also address the fighting in Gaza. He assessed that the damage to Hezbollah had been particularly significant psychologically, rather than necessarily representing a decisive blow to its operational capabilities.

In discussions before Nasrallah's killing, Bar reportedly opposed the assassination, arguing that it did not serve Israel's interests at that particular moment. He favored pursuing a ceasefire, even if that meant accepting additional risks. Netanyahu took the opposite position, pushing for continued military action against Hezbollah. According to the report, he secured sufficient cabinet support to expand the campaign despite reservations expressed by senior security officials.

Israel subsequently carried out the pager operation against Hezbollah, followed by Nasrallah's killing, inflicting severe damage on the organization. A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on November 27, 2024.

The transcripts describe another dispute following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria. Then-IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi reportedly urged caution when the possibility of rapid military action in Syria arose. He argued that Israel should not rush into an operation without adequate preparation and questioned the need to seize the summit of Mount Hermon, citing the difficulties of maintaining control over the area. Halevi proposed maintaining security oversight from a distance rather than physically occupying the territory. Netanyahu rejected that approach and called for immediate action, arguing that Assad's fall created an urgent need to protect Israel's security interests.

According to the report, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of securing strategic positions and establishing a security zone stretching from the Mount Hermon summit toward the Yarmouk area. Halevi continued to express reservations, but Netanyahu insisted on moving forward.

The report also details an unusual conversation between Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa following attacks against Druze communities in the Sweida area. According to the published account, Netanyahu opened the call by warning that the message conveyed through intermediaries had not been understood and accusing Syrian forces of carrying out a massacre of Druze. He then issued a direct ultimatum, demanding that Syrian government forces withdraw from Sweida by 10 p.m.

Al-Sharaa reportedly expressed surprise at the tone of the conversation and said he had hoped the discussion would proceed differently. He also attempted to explain the difficulty of communicating orders to all forces within the timeframe Netanyahu had set. Netanyahu refused to extend the deadline, warning that Israel would intensify its strikes unless the forces withdrew. When al-Sharaa requested 48 hours to carry out the withdrawal, Netanyahu rejected the request and insisted that the withdrawal begin first.

According to the report, Israel struck the Syrian presidential palace in Damascus and the Syrian General Staff headquarters several hours after the conversation. Al-Sharaa subsequently withdrew government forces from the area.

The documents suggest that disagreements between Netanyahu and the security establishment continued under the current military leadership. One of the most recent disputes described in the report took place in August 2026, during discussions concerning Operation Gideon's Chariots II and renewed military operations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly warned that the proposed timetable could seriously endanger Israeli soldiers, arguing that the operation as planned risked sending troops into a deadly trap. Netanyahu rejected the objections, maintaining that the operation was feasible and could succeed.

Zamir also raised concerns about the international consequences, particularly the challenge of evacuating approximately one million residents while Israel was already facing diplomatic pressure and growing international opposition. The chief of staff reportedly warned that the plan could further damage Israel's international standing. Netanyahu nevertheless insisted on proceeding with the plan to enter Gaza and encircle the area.

The report states that the military operation, alongside Israel's strike in Qatar, was among the factors that later contributed to advancing a hostage deal.

The documents submitted to the State Comptroller reportedly include discussions of additional operations, including Operation Rising Lion and Operation Roaring Lion, as well as other major military and diplomatic decisions. Taken together, the transcripts portray repeated clashes between Netanyahu and senior security officials over the scale of military force, the risks to Israeli soldiers, and the weight that should be given to diplomatic considerations.

In several cases, Netanyahu pushed for broader or more immediate military action while senior officials advocated caution, questioned the strategic benefits, or proposed alternative approaches.