IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited Central Command on Wednesday, where he held a situational assessment and operational briefing amid heightened security alerts and concerns over potential escalation on multiple fronts.

The visit was attended by Central Command Commander MG Avi Bluth, Judea and Samaria Division Commander BG Kobi Heller, 98th Division Commander BG Meni Liberty, 96th Division Commander BG Oren Simcha, and additional brigade and battalion commanders, alongside representatives of the Shin Bet and Israel Border Police.

During the visit, Zamir toured the area of the Judea Brigade, reviewed operational challenges and the missions assigned to forces operating in Judea and Samaria, and approved plans for continued military activity.

"In light of the increased number of alerts across all fronts and the sensitivity of this period, the potential for escalation has grown," Zamir warned.

"To ensure greater operational control on the ground, we have reinforced our forces across all areas, including deploying the 98th Division to strengthen security and stability in the area. We have reinforced our troops and raised our level of readiness, and we continue preparing for scenarios in which attempts may be made to catch us by surprise."

The Chief of Staff stressed the importance of maintaining operational readiness and preventing terrorist attacks.

"During this sensitive period, we must maintain vigilance and readiness on every front, preserve our freedom of operation, and swiftly thwart threats. We pursue and combat terrorism wherever it exists. The IDF is at a high level of readiness to launch extensive offensive operations against anyone who attempts to harm Israeli civilians."

Zamir also addressed violence against civilians in Judea and Samaria, particularly during the ongoing olive harvest season.

"Attacks and violence against innocent people do not reflect Israeli or Jewish values. Such acts must be condemned and eradicated using all means available to the State of Israel."

"We are currently in the olive harvest season. The IDF will continue operating to enable the harvest to take place while maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of all populations in the area."

Marking one year since Operation "Returning Home," Zamir recalled the military's efforts to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza and highlighted the role played by the 98th Division.

"Throughout the war, the mission of bringing home the hostages, both living and deceased, was the guiding principle behind our actions. The 98th Division played a significant role in operations to bring the hostages home, acting with determination and dedication until the return of the last hostage."

Zamir concluded by praising the troops and commanders of the 98th Division, 96th Division, and Judea and Samaria Division for their service throughout the war.

"All of you have served with dedication and professionalism throughout the war and achieved significant accomplishments. I trust that you will continue to carry out your missions with excellence."