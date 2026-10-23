תיעוד מזירת הפיגוע: "למעלה מ-20 דקות יש ירי פעיל של מחבל" צילום: דוברות הצלה יו"ש ללא גבולות

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir approved preparations to impose a complete closure on the city of Hebron and additional villages in the area following the shooting attack at Yehuda Junction.

Alongside preparations to restrict movement, a decision was made to intensify efforts to carry out additional arrests in the area.

During the discussion, details of the attack and the circumstances surrounding the elimination of the two terrorists were presented. At the same time, the Chief of Staff instructed the military to intensify arrest operations and intelligence efforts in the area and to prepare for the deployment of additional reinforcements to the Central Command as operational needs require.

According to the details presented, the two terrorists were eliminated by the deputy commander of the Home Front Command's Ari Battalion and a company commander, who were dispatched to the scene of the attack.

During the situational assessment, it was revealed that a large quantity of ammunition had been found in the vehicle used by the terrorists. According to the Chief of Staff, the discovery indicates that the terrorists had been preparing to carry out a larger-scale attack.

"This was a serious terrorist attack. The soldiers' swift actions prevented an even more severe attack and additional harm to civilians and security forces," Zamir emphasized.

The situational assessment was attended by the commander of the Central Command, the head of the Operations Directorate, the head of the Intelligence Directorate, and additional commanders.