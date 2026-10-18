IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered a suspension of leave for IDF troops on the day of the Knesset elections, scheduled for October 27, amid concerns over a possible security escalation on one of Israel's fronts.

The unusual decision comes against the backdrop of heightened concern within Israel's defense establishment ahead of the elections that Iran or one of its proxies in the Middle East could attempt to exploit the sensitive period.

Last week, it was reported that the IDF was closely monitoring regional developments, particularly Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle tests.

Despite the tensions, defense officials have clarified that there is currently no concrete intelligence indicating that Iran or Hezbollah intends to launch an attack against Israel.

The security tensions come during a particularly sensitive political period, with Israel's elections scheduled for October 27, followed a week later by the US midterm elections on November 3.

One of the main scenarios concerning security officials is an unintended escalation into a broader conflict. The concern is that a limited operation by Iran, the Houthis, or another Iranian proxy could trigger an Israeli response, subsequently leading to escalation on multiple fronts.

Another scenario under consideration involves a miscalculation of the other side's intentions, in which defensive preparations are interpreted as preparations for an attack, prompting military responses.

Chief of Staff Zamir warned last week, "In light of the increased number of alerts across all fronts and the sensitivity of this period, the potential for escalation has grown."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed the possibility, warning in an interview with Channel 14: "If Iran attacks us, it will make the mistake of its life. We also have the ability to act independently, and I would not advise any of our enemies to test us. In any way."