Bar-Ilan University celebrated its 70th anniversary on Monday evening with a grand gala attended by distinguished guests, marking the culmination of the university’s 70th-anniversary celebrations.

The event was held in the presence of Bar-Ilan University President Prof. Arie Zaban, members of the university’s leadership, members of the Board of Trustees, philanthropists and supporters of the university, and prominent guests from Israel and around the world.

The evening, which celebrated exceptional achievement, visionary leadership, innovation, and outstanding contributions to society, featured the awarding of honorary doctorates to internationally acclaimed actress Gal Gadot; U.S. Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff; Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar; Sivan Yaari, founder and CEO of Africa Innovation; and philanthropist Sandy Frankel, trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The honorary degrees recognized their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to the State of Israel, the Jewish people, and the advancement of humanity in the fields of culture, peace, education, philanthropy, and social action.

The gala reflected Bar-Ilan University’s history over seven decades, as well as its continued growth and expanding impact today. Having opened the current academic year with an increase in student enrollment, the university continues to expand its research, academic, and international activities. Bar-Ilan remains a leading and influential institution whose graduates hold key positions across Israel and around the world in the public, business, scientific, and social sectors.

In her speech upon receiving the honorary doctorate, Gadot said, “I accept this recognition with great emotion and gratitude. It inspires me to keep creating, telling stories, and using my voice to bring people together. Thank you for choosing to honor me in this way."

Reflecting on the past three years, Gadot continued, “We've been through three difficult and painful years since October 7. We've experienced loss, fear, and uncertainty here in Israel and in Jewish communities around the world, antisemitism has always been with us, and unfortunately, it's not going away. In these moments, our connection to one another and to Israel become a source of strength and hope. As an Israeli and a Jewish woman working internationally, I feel the distance between the home I know and the way we're sometimes portrayed from the outside. I know many of you feel the same way. No matter how far I travel, Israel's always my home. These are my people, my family, and when you love a home, you want to protect it and make it them."

Noting Israel’s elections which will take place on Tuesday, she said, “In just a few hours, the polls will open for what may be the most momentous election this country has seen in years, or even ever. And tomorrow, each and every one of us, whoever can vote here, has the opportunity to make a difference. This is the moment when we must all show up and exercise the most powerful civic right we have: the right to vote, to vote according to our beliefs, with a sense of responsibility for the people, women and men, who call it home."

“There's a term in Hebrew called arvut hadadit, mutual responsibility. And while you can translate the words, there is something about their meaning that is really, really hard to capture in any language. It is one of the most fundamental values that has always connected us. It is the instinct to reach out and help a complete stranger in a moment of need. It is knowing that there is always someone to lean on, even if you're a new immigrant who arrived here alone from a foreign country. It is living in a place where people open their homes to strangers and invite them to share a holiday meal or Shabbat dinner, or something as simple as when my daughter asks me, ‘Ima, what do I do if there is a siren and I'm alone on the street?’ And I will tell her, ‘You find someone, even a stranger, and you go with them to a safe place. I can't say it any other place in the world other than in Israel.’"

“And that's what mutual responsibility means here, because in so many ways we truly are one big family," Gadot said. “And while these past few years have been difficult for all of us, I believe that light will always overcome darkness, and I believe that this deep sense of mutual responsibility, arvut hadadit, is what will bring us back together."

Expressing optimism for the future, the actress concluded, “I believe in our ability to build a better future here, a future with security, with hope, and with willingness to listen to one another and work together. It is in this spirit that I'm especially happy to see Bar-Ilan University placing such importance on the coexistence programs which the president spoke about earlier. I am proud to be part of this initiative and to help give them a voice, because beyond the big decisions, our future is built through people, through getting to know one another, through education, creativity, and working side by side. That is where trust is built, and that is where possibilities begin. Thank you, Bar-Ilan University, for this recognition and for your trust. And thank you, everyone here. Thank you so much for that."